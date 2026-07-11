Show Me The Body Releases New Single “Do What’s Right (Happy)” with Visualizer

Home News Aryn Honaker July 11th, 2026 - 3:12 PM

The post-hardcore band Show Me The Body dropped a new single, “Do What’s Right (Happy)” with a visualizer alongside the release of their fourth studio album, Alone Together. The album features Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blume III as producers and came out yesterday (July 10th) as the long-awaited follow-up to their 2022 album Trouble The Water.

Back in May, frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt spoke to Rolling Stone about the themes of simultaneous loss and love in Alone Together. Pratt responded with, “I think throughout Show Me the Body, I write about things that I feel and the things that I see. When I was younger, I was writing about the city. And now I’m feeling like love and loss constantly, but also trying as much as I can to believe in life, that the important part is guiding them into a way to enjoy life and to think that there’s a beautifulness to this crushing reality, rather than just losing of friends.”

“Do What’s Right (Happy)” seems to embody this idea of loss and love in a sense. The song covers all the things people do to feel happy, particularly the negative ones, as illustrated by lyrics like “Sometimes I wanna hurt myself/I think it’ll make me happy/Sometimes I wanna hurt someone else/I think it’ll make me happy.” In the same vein, Pratt goes on to sing about wanting to do what’s right to make everyone happy. There’s recognition of all the harmful things involving loss that people believe may make them happy, as well as a desire to bring joy to others, aligning with the complicated feelings Pratt discusses.

With the release of their single and new album, Show Me The Body isn’t done for the year just yet. This fall they’ll embark on a tour taking them across 23 North American cities, in the United States and Canada, starting on the 15th of September in Boston.