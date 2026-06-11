Show Me The Body Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Eat For Peace”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2026 - 5:51 PM

Following the announcement of their 4th studio album, Alone Together, which will be arriving on July 10, through Loma Vista Recordings, Show Me the Body has announces their North American tour and they have shared the album’s third single, “Eat For Peace.” The band will be taking their infamous live show across 23 North American cities starting in Boston this September. Notably, their hometown show at Webster Hall will be the first show without a stage barrier in over a decade. For tickets and more information, click here.

As for the music, “Eat For Peace.” is fantastic by how the music shakes the background with mind-dazzling sound, while the vocal performance smacks the air with in-your-face tones that can make listeners feel the lingering chaos “Eat For Peace’ is the first song on Alone Together. It’s the first message we communicate, one that defines this record as well as who we are “Radical love compels me to fight.” It’s the credo,” said Julian Cashwan Pratt.

Show Me The Body Tour Date

9/15 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

9/16 – Toronto, ON – East End United Basement

9/17 – Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery

9/18 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

9/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

9/22 – Kansas City, MO – Idle Free

9/23 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

9/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Grey Witch

9/27 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

9/28 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

9/30 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

10/1 – Fresno, CA – Strummers

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

10/4 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

10/7 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

10/9 – Birmingham, AL – Workplay

10/10 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/11 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

10/12 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

10/15 – New York, NY – Webster Hall *