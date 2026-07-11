Paris Jackson Shares Emotional New Single “Stitched (On & On)”

Home News Steven Taylor July 11th, 2026 - 12:34 PM

Model, actress and singer Paris Jackson announced her second studio album earlier this week, titled HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE. The announcement of this sophomore album came as well with a new single for HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE, “Stitched (On & On).” A lyric video for the track can be found on YouTube.

Initially debuted live earlier this summer, “Stitched (On & On)” reflects on the lasting impacts of love, specifically love that leaves marks long after it’s gone and needing to balance the feelings of heartbreak with acceptance as memories will live on. The lyrics have Jackson struggling to let go of her feelings and her memories, wondering if her partner feels similarly, asking if things can be faked “one last time.” The song ultimately ends with her asking “Do you keep me in your mind? When you carry on, and on, an on.” The song offers a further glimpse into the emotional vulnerability expected of HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE.

HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE is set for release on August 21st. Previously released singles “Zombies in Love” and “Teenage Drama” as well as today’s release of “Stitched (On & On)” are the first singles to be released for the album.