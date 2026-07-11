Allison Russell Releases New Song with Kashus Culpepper “Searchlight”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 11th, 2026 - 4:48 PM

Yesterday, Allison Russel released a new song with Kashua Culpepper called “Searchlight” for her album In the Hour of Chaos which is out now. “Searchlight” connects with the themes of Russel’s album by adding a hopeful feeling to make you feel good in tough times. Also, Culpepper adds grit and swagger to the track that helps “Searchlight” become the focus of the album.

The music video shows Russel and Culpepper in the recording studio singing alongside each other and the behind the scenes of recording the song. The Bluesy, R&B and Jazzy feel comes from the banjo, acoustic guitar, piano, upright bass, drums/percussion, strings and backing vocals that are used throughout to convey hope and friendship. This is due to the two singers singing next to each other individually and in unison to show familiarity and kindness.

The songs from In the Hour of Chaos unfold like an act of plays with Russel such as “who joins with an artist(s) from her rainbow diaspora, many from her adopted home in Nashville. Tactile, vulnerable, raw, soothing, sensual, sad – each is a little capsule of humans being fully human and fully present. Allison Russell curates her collaborators with care including Norah Jones’ intimate ease on “Really Real” and Ruby Amanfu’s vulnerable grace on “Just Like Saturday” – all serve as portals into our flawed, fantastic, interconnected lives” (Allison Russel’s Press Release).

The African American Community is very important to Russel “in her recent conversation with community leader Rep. Justin Jones (TN-52) and moderated by singer-songwriter Ruby Amanfu at The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville where they discussed ways to remain strong and create joy during tumultuous times; in the midst of targeting, how to find strength in ourselves and for our neighbors” (Allison Russel’s Press Release).