The Last Dinner Party Releases New Single “Knocking At The Sky”

Home News Akeem Ivory July 10th, 2026 - 9:04 PM

Last weekend saw The Last Dinner Party open for Wolf Alice at their huge Finsbury Park show in London, today they share a new single, ‘Knocking At The Sky,’ (you can listen to it below) it appears on the deluxe edition of the London band’s second and latest album, 2025’s ‘From The Pyre’, which was released Thursday July 9.

“‘Knocking At The Sky ’as the final tale from The Pyre. After creating an album about storytelling and world building, we thought it apt to end this act with a story set in the sinister myth world itself: Los Angeles,” explained The Last Dinner Party, “Hollywood is the ultimate fairytale; the stakes are at surreal heights, the landscape is unruly and plastic and its populated with a cast of Grimm characters all striving and struggling at the centre of their own hero’s journey.”

Paying tribute to the sirens of Hollywood noir, the scream queens of slashers and skin flicks, and the underground world of [filmmaker] John Waters. The single was the last song The Last Dinner Party recorded with Animesh Raval at Crouch End’s Church Studios. It is accompanied by a music video shot with director Sinclair Bryant in the band’s ersatz LA, as an homage to classic cinema.

‘From The Pyre (Deluxe Edition)’ also features the 2026 single ‘Big Dog’ and its accompanying spoken word piece, ‘Come All You Beasts’.

The Last Dinner Party will appear at Latitude and Wilderness this summer as part of their current UK and European festival run, before supporting both Sombr and Olivia Rodrigo in the US later this year and into 2027.