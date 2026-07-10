Bob Dylan Splits With Two Touring Guitarists

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks July 10th, 2026 - 8:51 AM

Bob Dylan has parted ways with two members of his touring band, guitarists Doug Lancio and Bob Britt.

Lancio, who had played with Dylan since 2021, did not perform during Dylan’s June 17 concert in Santa Barbara, California. He has since been replaced by guitarist Julian Lage. According to the Los Angeles Times, a representative said there was no confirmation on whether Lage’s role with the band is permanent.

The lineup change also coincided with a rare moment onstage. During Dylan’s June 24 performance in Tucson, Arizona, he opened the show by playing guitar on “Watching the River Flow,” an uncommon occurrence in his recent live performances.

Lancio was not the only guitarist to exit the band. Bob Britt, who joined Dylan’s touring lineup in 2019, appeared to confirm his departure in a June 27 Facebook post reading, “Sayonara Bobby,” Under the post Britt had responded to a comment with, “I quit.”

Neither Dylan nor his representatives have publicly commented on the departures, leaving fans to speculate about the future of his touring lineup. With Julian Lage now onstage and Dylan occasionally picking up the guitar himself, the band’s evolving lineup will be seen.

Despite the changes, 2026 has remained an eventful year for the legend Bob Dylan. Earlier this year, the Bob Dylan Center held a celebration of Dylan’s album masterpiece Blonde on Blonde with performances from various artists. Dylan also performed “Baby, Won’t You Be My Baby” live for the first time this year during his current five year tour.