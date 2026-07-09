Squirrel Flower Shares Two New Singles “Not Me” & “Sick Tooth”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2026 - 8:09 PM

Squirrel Flower, the project of Chicago-based artist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ella Williams, presents two new singles/videos, “Not Me” and “Sick Tooth,” from her fourth studio album, Say a Prayer to the Gods of Getting Going, which will be out on August 21, through Polyvinyl Record Co. Not Me” is an epic heartland rock single emerging from a dream Williams had one night in New Mexico, in which the subtleties and grandeur of her voice demand room to shine. “Sick Tooth,” conversely, is a brief indie-rock song with fuzzed out guitars; the song is coupled with a powerwashing video for all the sickos out there.

While talking about “Not Me,” Williams explains: “This song came to me upon waking in Silver City, NM. I literally rolled out of bed, having had a dream about somebody, grabbed my guitar and pressed record. I’d been reading ‘Women Who Run with the Wolves,’ my grand handbook for life. I was reading a passage about not compromising. Not ‘taking what you can get,’ but taking all that you wish for. Not in a gluttonous way, rather refusing to deprive yourself of desires and the intuitive flow towards those desires.” She continues: “I’d been listening to so much Linda Ronstadt when I wrote it, and I think that really came through. I wanted to let myself really sing, and produce and arrange the song in a way that allowed that.”