Squirrel Flower Announces Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

According to BrooklynVegan, Squirrel Flower has recently announced their upcoming tour dates for 2024. The source details how the tour will begin in Spring and go on for the summertime, in which the artist is expected to perform both in North America and in Europe heading towards July. The tour is set to kick off with a show in Brooklyn, supporting Julia Jacklin at her residency shows at National Sawdust on May 15 and May 22 respectively.

Without a doubt, the artist has a booked and busy summer, with future performances in a variety of different cities and countries. As seen below, there are many stops on Squirrel Flower’s tour from various cities in the United States such as Chicago, to countries across the ocean like France and the Netherlands.

While the performances are not expected to commence until summertime, it gives both the musicians and the fans enough time to prepare for the exciting event. As the source mentions, Squirrel Flower’s most recent album came out in October, which is the perfect opportunity to perform the album live, and showcase the impact of connecting with fans and building a more intimate relationship when experiencing it face-to-face.

Squirrel Flower Spring & Summer 2024 Tour Dates

5/15 – National Sawdust Brooklyn, NY, United States ^*

5/21 – Union Pool New York, NY, United States ^#

5/22 – National Sawdust Brooklyn, NY, United States^ *

5/30 – Farewell Transmission Kansas City, MO, United States &

6/16 – Visual Arts Collective (VAC) Garden City, ID, United States ^%

6/17 – The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT, United States ^%

6/19 – Bluebird Theater Denver, CO, United States ^%

6/22 – Turf Club St Paul, MN, United States ^%

6/23 – High Noon Saloon Madison, WI, United States ^%

6/24 – Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, United States ^%

6/25 – Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN, United States ^%

6/27 – El Club Detroit, MI, United States ^%

6/28 – The Great Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada ^%

6/30 – Crystal Ballroom Somerville, MA, United States ^%

7/4 – Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands &

7/5 – La Mecanique Ondulatoire Paris, France &

7/6 – Jalles house rock Saint-Médard-en-Jalles, France &

7/7 – Razzmatazz 3 Barcelona, Spain &

7/8 – Siroco Madrid, Spain &

7/9 – Loco Club Valencia, Spain &

7/11 – L’ECHONOVA Saint-Avé, France &

7/12 – Festival Chauffer dans la Noirceur 2024 -tmartin-sur-Mer, France &

7/13 – Creepy TeePee 2024 Kutná Hora, Czech Republic &

7/14 – Valkhof Festival Nijmegen, Netherlands &

7/16 – Elsewhere Margate, United Kingdom &

7/17 – The Lexington London, United Kingdom &

7/18 – Yes Manchester, United Kingdom &

7/19 – The Glad Cafe C.I.C Glasgow, United Kingdom &

7/20 – Hyde Park Book Club Leeds, United Kingdom &

7/21 – Prince Albert Brighton, United Kingdom &