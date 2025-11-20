Squirrel Flower Teams Up With Babehoven For Cover Of Mojave 3’s “My Life In Art”

Home News Ajala Fields November 20th, 2025 - 10:42 PM

In 2000, Neil Halstead’s post-Slowdive band, Mojave 3, released Excuses For Travellers, their third LP. That album includes “My Life In Art,” a seven-minute lullaby about a night in a Kansas strip club with a girl named Wendy, who left her abusive husband and who wishes she could move to Las Vegas, where the money is better. She laughs at the “pretty boy” narrator’s sheltered existence, while he asks about her life in art. Underground emo-rap types like Lil Peep and Bones have sampled “My Life In Art,” and now Babehoven and Squirrel Flower have come together to cover it, according to Stereogum.

More specifically, Maya Bon, one half of the Babehoven duo, has linked up with Ella Williams, the Chicago musician who records as Squirrel Flower, to cover “My Life In Art.” While shorter than the original, Babehoven and Squirrel Flower’s take on “My Life In Art” is pretty faithful to it, except for the final line becoming a repeated “I’ll kill you just for trying” as their voices intertwine, which gives it a more haunting ending. Listen to the new cover below.