Paris Jackson Announces New Album Happiest Day Of My Life For August 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2026 - 1:53 PM

According to Consequence.net, it has been announced that Paris Jackson will be releasing her sophomore album, HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE, on August 21. The album is Jackson’s first new album in six years following her 2020 debut LP, Wilted. It was recorded in collaboration with producer and 4 Non Blondes’ vocalist Linda Perry. Signed vinyl and CDs of the new album are now available for pre-order on Jackson’s website. The album’s latest single, “stitched (on & on),” will arrive on July 10 and it arrives after the earlier singles, “teenage drama” and “zombies in love.”

While talking about the album, the artist said: ” I made this record for teen-me, and for anyone else that felt the way i did at that time,” Jackson said. “Rock on my angsty tumblr girlies.” The album features striking cover art, which depicts Jackson in distress seemingly about to undergo electroconvulsive therapy; she wears a hospital-like gown and cotton ball headphones and bites down on a mouth guard, while a hand cups her chin.

.HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE Track List

1. teenage drama

2. maker

3. bang bang

4. zombies in love

5. happiest day of my life

6. evermore

7. sirens

8. ghost

9. gaslight

10. stitched (on & on)

11. american dream