Battles Announce Spring 2022 U.S. & European Tour Dates

Rock fans, prepare yourselves, as the iconic rock band Battles announces their new Spring 2022 tour. The iconic New York City stars will be performing live across the globe, as the tour will be in support of their 2019 hit album Juice B Crypts.

Juice B Crypts stunned audiences, as Battles, once again, diminished everything fans thought the band could do. The rock band played for the streetwear blog Highsboriety two years ago, performing two of their hits, “Titanium 2 Step” and “Forte Green Park” live in New Jersey.

Salvatore Principato, the vocalist for the 1979 funk band Liquid Liquid, is also seen playing “Titanium 2 Step” along with Battles‘ own guitarist/bassist Dave Konopka, keyboardist Ian Williams, and drummer John Stanier,

The band is also working on new material in continuation for Juice B Crypts.

The tour will hit stages on the east coast, countries in Europe such as Germany, Italy, and the UK.

Mike Pattson is also working with Battles on a new album since seven years. The new band, also featuring Mr. Bungle and Jesus Lizard, is called Tomahawk, and will be their fifth studio album.

Battles Spring Tour dates and Locations

03/26 – Zerospace Brooklyn – New York, New York

04/15 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

04/16 – Majestic Theatre, San Antonio – Texas

04/17 – Parish – Austin, Texas

04/18 – Tulips – Dallas, Texas

04/19 – Gillioz Theatre – Springfield, Missouri

04/20 – Grinders KC – Kansas City, Missouri

04/21 – xbk – Des Moines, Iowa

04/22 – McGrath Amphitheatre – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

04/23 – The Sylvee – Madison, Wisconsin

04/25 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, Tennessee

04/27 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, Louisiana

04/28 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

04/29 – Arts Avenue – Chattanooga, Tennessee

04/30 – Von Braun Center, Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, Alabama

05/01 – Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, Florida

05/02 – Will’s Pub – Orlando, Florida

05/03 – The Fillmore – Miami Beach, Florida

05/04 – Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Mahaffey Theater – St. Petersburg, Florida

05/05 – Jack Rabbits – Jacksonville, Florida

05/06 – North Charleston Performing Arts Center – North Charleston, South Carolina

05/07 – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, Saint Augustine, FL

05/09 – Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tennessee

05/10 – The Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, Indiana

05/10 – Palace Theatre – Albany, New York*

05/19 – Space Ballroom – Hamden, Connecticut

05/20 – The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, New York

05/21 – Wellmont Theater – Montclair, New Jersey

05/22 – The Paramount – Huntington, New York

05/23 – Mr Smalls – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

05/24 – Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

05/25 – The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

05/26 – Ardmore Music Hall – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

05/27 – The Borgata Casino Resort – Atlantic City, New Jersey

05/28 – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards – LaFayette, New York

05/30 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – Louisville, Kentucky

05/31 – 20 Monroe Live – Grand Rapids, Michigan

06/02 – BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

06/03 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, Minnesota

06/04 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, Illinois

EUROPE

06/10 – Maifeld Derby – Mannheim, Germany

06/12 – Largo – Rome, Italy

06/13 – Circolo Magnolia – Milan, Italy

06/15 – Wuk – Vienna, Austria

06/16 – House Of Music – Budapest, Hungary

06/17 – Lucerna Music Bar – Prague, Czech Republic

06/18 – Praga Centrum – Warsaw, Poland

06/19 – 8 Festival, Vilnius, Lithuania

06/20 – Praga Centrum – Warsaw, Poland

06/21 – SWG3 – Glasgow, UK

06/22 – The Castle & Falcon – Birmingham, UK

06/23 – Village Underground – London, UK

08/13 – Rock Altitude Festival – La Locle, Switzerland

08/17 – Artheater – Cologne, Germany

08/20 – Check In Party – Gueret, France

08/22 – TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands

08/23 – Rotown – Rotterdam, Netherlands

08/24 – Vera – Groningen, Netherlands

08/25 – EDP – Vilar de Mouros, Portugal

08/27 – Canela Party – Malaga, Spain

08/29 – Ampere – Munich, Germany

08/30 – Hole – Berlin, Germany

09/01 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

09/03 – Psych Fest – Manchester, UK

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat