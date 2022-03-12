Battles Announce Spring 2022 U.S. & European Tour Dates

Rock fans, prepare yourselves, as the iconic rock band Battles announces their new Spring 2022 tour. The iconic New York City stars will be performing live across the globe, as the tour will be in support of their 2019 hit album Juice B Crypts.
Juice B Crypts stunned audiences, as Battles, once again, diminished everything fans thought the band could do. The rock band played for the streetwear blog Highsboriety two years ago, performing two of their hits, “Titanium 2 Step” and “Forte Green Park” live in New Jersey.
Salvatore Principato, the vocalist for the 1979 funk band Liquid Liquid, is also seen playing “Titanium 2 Step” along with Battles‘ own guitarist/bassist Dave Konopka, keyboardist Ian Williams, and drummer John Stanier,
The band is also working on new material in continuation for Juice B Crypts.
The tour will hit stages on the east coast, countries in Europe such as Germany, Italy, and the UK.
Mike Pattson is also working with Battles on a new album since seven years. The new band, also featuring Mr. Bungle and Jesus Lizard, is called Tomahawk, and will be their fifth studio album.
Battles Spring Tour dates and Locations
03/26 – Zerospace Brooklyn – New York, New York
04/15 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
04/16 – Majestic Theatre, San Antonio – Texas
04/17 – Parish – Austin, Texas
04/18 – Tulips – Dallas, Texas
04/19 – Gillioz Theatre – Springfield, Missouri
04/20 – Grinders KC – Kansas City, Missouri
04/21 – xbk – Des Moines, Iowa
04/22 – McGrath Amphitheatre – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
04/23 – The Sylvee – Madison, Wisconsin
04/25 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, Tennessee
04/27 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, Louisiana
04/28 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
04/29 – Arts Avenue – Chattanooga, Tennessee
04/30 – Von Braun Center, Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, Alabama
05/01 – Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, Florida
05/02 – Will’s Pub – Orlando, Florida
05/03 – The Fillmore – Miami Beach, Florida
05/04 – Duke Energy Center for the Arts, Mahaffey Theater – St. Petersburg, Florida
05/05 – Jack Rabbits – Jacksonville, Florida
05/06 – North Charleston Performing Arts Center – North Charleston, South Carolina
05/07 – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, Saint Augustine, FL
05/09 – Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tennessee
05/10 – The Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, Indiana
05/10 – Palace Theatre – Albany, New York*
05/19 – Space Ballroom – Hamden, Connecticut
05/20 – The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, New York
05/21 – Wellmont Theater – Montclair, New Jersey
05/22 – The Paramount – Huntington, New York
05/23 – Mr Smalls – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
05/24 – Warner Theatre – Washington, DC
05/25 – The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
05/26 – Ardmore Music Hall – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
05/27 – The Borgata Casino Resort – Atlantic City, New Jersey
05/28 – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards – LaFayette, New York
05/30 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – Louisville, Kentucky
05/31 – 20 Monroe Live – Grand Rapids, Michigan
06/02 – BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
06/03 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, Minnesota
06/04 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, Illinois
EUROPE
06/10 – Maifeld Derby – Mannheim, Germany
06/12 – Largo – Rome, Italy
06/13 – Circolo Magnolia – Milan, Italy
06/15 – Wuk – Vienna, Austria
06/16 – House Of Music – Budapest, Hungary
06/17 – Lucerna Music Bar – Prague, Czech Republic
06/18 – Praga Centrum – Warsaw, Poland
06/19 – 8 Festival, Vilnius, Lithuania
06/20 – Praga Centrum – Warsaw, Poland
06/21 – SWG3 – Glasgow, UK
06/22 – The Castle & Falcon – Birmingham, UK
06/23 – Village Underground – London, UK
08/13 – Rock Altitude Festival – La Locle, Switzerland
08/17 – Artheater – Cologne, Germany
08/20 – Check In Party – Gueret, France
08/22 – TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands
08/23 – Rotown – Rotterdam, Netherlands
08/24 – Vera – Groningen, Netherlands
08/25 – EDP – Vilar de Mouros, Portugal
08/27 – Canela Party – Malaga, Spain
08/29 – Ampere – Munich, Germany
08/30 – Hole – Berlin, Germany
09/01 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark
09/03 – Psych Fest – Manchester, UK
Photo credit: Raymond Flotat