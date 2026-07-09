Anohni Cover Selena’s “I Could Fall In Love” & Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” For Balenciaga Runway Soundtrack

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2026 - 7:33 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, on July 8, the fashion house Balenciaga presented it’s latest haute couture collection at Paris Fashion Week, which is the first designed by freshly-appointed creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. But Piccioli’s garments weren’t the only new pieces of art revealed on the catwalk because the runway soundtrack featured a recorded performance by ANOHNI, who covered verses from the late Selena’s “I Could Fall In Love” and Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day.” As a whole, both tunes are fabulous by how the music compliments the elegant garden theme with beautiful harmonies and melodies.

On another note, ANOHNI and the Johnsons released their most recent album, My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross, in 2023. In 2024, the group also shared a standalone song, “Breaking,” produced during the same sessions for that LP. More recently, ANOHNI appeared on the November 2024 Red Hot Organization benefit compilation Transa, contributing a cover of SOPHIE’s “Is It Cold In The Water?” with Moses Sumney.