U2 Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Street Of Dreams”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2026 - 5:29 PM

Today, Interscope Records has announced the release of a brand new track titled ‘Street of “Dreams” from U2. It is the first song to be taken from the band’s yet-to-be announced new studio album, which is U2’s first in 9 years, The music video for the tune was filmed in Mexico City in May, where the band also attended the 2026 Street Child World Cup Finals Tournament at Parque Ecológico Lago de Texcoco.

The video shoot near Plaza Santo Domingo drew a huge crowd of fans despite inclement weather, with thunder and rain unexpectedly causing a generator to crash and a local family welcoming the four band members into their apartment to film on the balcony. Produced by Jacknife Lee, “Street of Dreams” delivers the unmistakable U2 sound created by Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., who this September will celebrate 50 years since the band’s formation after Larry posted a handwritten note which read “Drummer seeks musicians to form band’’ on the school noticeboard at Dublin’s Mount Temple Comprehensive.

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 have toured the globe countless times, released 15 studio albums, sold 175 million albums and won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys and Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience award. U2 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and have twice been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song: in 2003 for ‘The Hands That Built America’ for Gangs of New York, and in 2014 for ‘Ordinary Love’ for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. U2’s fourteenth studio album Songs Of Experience.