U2’s Bono Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During Biden’s Final Ceremony

Frontman of U2, Bono was awarded the Presidential Medal Of Freedom from President Joe Biden during President Biden’s final ceremony which took place on January 4th 2025. Along with Bono other honorees included Denzel Washington, Bill Nye, Lionel Messi and many other prominent figures.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor and is presented to individuals “who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Bono was presented this award because he is recognized as both, “the frontman for legendary rock band U2 and a pioneering activist against AIDS and poverty. He brought together politicians from opposing parties to create the United States PEPFAR AIDS program, and is co-founder of campaigning organizations ONE and (RED),” according to a statement released by the White House.

President Biden stood on stage with a smile on his face as Bono’s name was called. Bono was dressed in an all black casual suit with a black shirt underneath. He was wearing transparent orange sunglasses and shook the president’s hand as they posed for pictures. The speaker described why Bono was receiving the award and then President Biden awarded Bono the medal by placing it around Bono’s neck; the crowd cheered. The president then congratulated Bono and the two shook hands once again.

“Thank you President Biden. Frontmen don’t do humble, but today I was,” Bono wrote on X after receiving the award.“Rock n roll gave me my freedom… and with it the privilege to work alongside those who’ve had to fight so much harder for theirs. And I want to give it up for my band mates – Edge, Adam, and Larry – without whom I would never have found my voice.”

