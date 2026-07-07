Swervedriver Announces Summer 2026 North American 35th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2026 - 1:02 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Swervedriver will head out on their Raise at 35 Tour, which is presented by BrooklynVegan, in a little over a month the band has announced who will be opening for them along the way for the first leg of the tour. NYC’s Slow Fiction support on all August shows. Chicago also has the Midwest shoegaze vets The Life and Times, whose Allen Epley and this is their first show in seven years.

The two NYC-area shows: Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall on August 28 and Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on August 29 ,will also have the NYC band The Still Out, who are coming out of hibernation for these shows. Their lost ’00s-era album, Crystallized, which features Adam and Mikey from Swervedriver, was reissued in 2018 and is getting a new remastered deluxe edition.

8/18, 2026 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair * (tickets)

8/19, 2026 – Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz * (tickets)

8/20, 2026 – Ottawa, ON – The Bronson * (tickets)

8/21, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre * (tickets)

8/22, 2026 – Detroit, MI – El Club * (tickets)

8/23, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *^ (tickets)

8/25, 2026 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop * (tickets)

8/ 26, 2026 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis * (tickets)

8/ 27, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts * (tickets)

8/28, 2026 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall *# (tickets)

8/29, 2026 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg *# (tickets)

12/10, 2026 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s (tickets)

12/11, 2026 – San Diego, CA – Casbah (tickets)

12/12, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (tickets)

12/13, 2026 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent (tickets)

12/15, 2026 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios (tickets)

12/ 16, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Neumos (tickets)

* w/ Slow Fiction

^ w/ The Life and Times

# w/ The Still Out