Swervedriver Share Hypnotic New Single & Video “The World’s Fair”

Juliet Paiz February 17th, 2025 - 3:45 PM

Swervedriver is back with “The World’s Fair”, a new song that takes you on a hypnotic journey. The track has that signature dreamy alt-rock energy, with swirling guitars that almost make you feel like you’re floating. It’s got a bit of a melancholic feel, but in the best way possible. It almost feels like you’re lost in thought but in a productive way. The lyrics seem to touch on how overwhelming life can be, but there’s a quiet longing for something real and meaningful underneath it all.

The video that goes with it perfectly matches the song’s vibe, full of surreal, dream-like visuals that pull you deeper into the track. You’ll see abstract images, flickering lights, and shifting scenes that feel like they’re constantly in motion. It gives the impression of being taken through different worlds, matching the song’s sense of being in between realities.

Along with this release, Swervedriver has announced their 2025 U.S. tour dates, bringing their amazing energy to cities across the country this spring. You can find the link to purchase tickets in their Instagram bio. The band will also be part of the Slide Away event in 2025, joining bands like Nothing and The Pains of Being Pure at Heart for a must-see lineup. It is clear that the band is excited for these upcoming live performances.