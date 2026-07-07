PinkPantheress and Kelela Release New Song “The Bridge”

Home News Aryn Honaker July 7th, 2026 - 3:23 PM

Kelela has released the final single ahead of her album release. “The Bridge” features PinkPantheress and joins “Idea 1,” “Linknb,” “Point Blank” and “Outta Time” as small installments of her third studio album, New Avatar, which will be released this Friday. The 12-track project has been greatly anticipated by fans and will return to the artist’s earlier sound, as reported by Pitchfork.

“The Bridge” is a soft and dreamlike song. There’s a steady thump in its instrumentation, paired with whispered background vocals that lull listeners and draw them in. Kelela kicks off the song with PinkPantheress getting a verse midway before the two finish off the song with harmonized vocals. The track details a complicated relationship that may not be entirely healthy, but the singer nonetheless still desires their partner. The lyrics “Scoop me up, it feels so right/See you, I get butterflies a little later/Dare you to look in my eyes/It’s heaven;y when we collide/Whatever we are, you’re mine” illustrate as such.

This isn’t the first time the two artists have collaborated. Kelela appeared on PinkPantheress’s 2023 album Heaven Knows, joining her for the song “Bury me.” In addition to PinkPantheress, several other artists will be featured on Kelela’s upcoming project, including A.K. Paul and Fousheé.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela