Kelela announces New Album New Avatar For July 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Point Blank”.

Home News Guillaume Oded June 9th, 2026 - 11:53 PM

Kelela has announced her new album New Avatar, set for release July 10 via Warp Records, and shared the new single “Point Blank.”

“Point Blank” finds Kelela turning emotional exhaustion into a sharp and sensual statement of freedom. The track centers on the unequal labor of a relationship, with Kelela singing about giving too much while the other person benefits from her energy. The repeated line “the more I pour, the more you reap” captures the song’s central tension, as she describes being drained by someone who takes without offering the same care in return.

The song moves between vulnerability and control. Kelela sings about being hurt, used and too tired to cry, but “Point Blank” does not stay in defeat. Instead, the track turns pain into release. When she sings that “the bullet set me free,” the violent image suggests that heartbreak becomes the force that finally ends the cycle. The song’s later moments shift into a more direct and physical energy, with Kelela taking back control of desire while refusing to let the other person stay.

Kelela released “Enough For Love” as the fifth and final single from her album Raven, a self-executive-produced project that explores vulnerability, surrender and the emotional strength needed to accept tenderness. Raven is a genre-blending album shaped by jazz improvisation, dance/electronic rhythms and R&B openness, while noting that Kelela supported the release with a nine-date world tour.