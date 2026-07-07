Lil Wayne Explains He Missed Maine Show Due to Seizure Risk

Home News Aryn Honaker July 7th, 2026 - 3:17 PM

Lil Wayne took to Instagram this past Sunday to explain why he missed his tour stop in Maine. The legendary rapper is currently on an anniversary tour to commemorate 20 years of his Tha Carter series, and he had a show in Maine scheduled for June 30th. However, fans didn’t find out he wouldn’t be attending until after 2 Chainz, his opening act, performed.

In his Instagram post, he explained that he couldn’t make the show due to a potential seizure risk. “Listen, I have epilepsy, and I have seizures, right? Thank God I haven’t had a seizure in years, but seizures have triggers. The trigger to my seizures are bad-ass migraines, and I had a bad-ass migraine that night. It was recommended I don’t get in the air.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi)

​The icon promised to reschedule the show for July 28th and to do all he could to ensure fans who can no longer make the new date receive full refunds, as reported by Consequence.

Wayne shared his epilepsy diagnosis back in 2013 and has had several public instances of seizures and hospitalizations. After the Maine show cancellation, he recovered and has since performed at his Saratoga Springs, New York show on July 2nd and his Gilford, New Hampshire show on July 3rd. The tour will pick back up on July 16th in Des Moines, Iowa.