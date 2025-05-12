Lil Wayne Teams Up With That Mexican OT For Collaborative New Single “Baby Mad At Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2025 - 6:16 PM

Today, breakout rapper That Mexican OT twirls tight triplets and unleashes drawly melodies through a diamond-studded grin. Marking a new milestone in the 26-year-old artist’s career, That Mexican OT collaborates with the legendary Lil Wayne for “Baby Mad At Me,” which is the first single from Recess.

Produced by platinum-certified duo Bankroll Got It, “Baby Mad At Me” is a guitar-driven situationship ballad, in which OT attempts to smooth things over with a woman he did wrong. Leaning into his trademark melodies, Weezy delivers a counterpoint to OT’s story, as he celebrates a partner who will ride for him “’til the wheels fall off.”

The Bay City, Texas rapper has burst onto the scene with his unique mix of exuberant, confidence-filled bars and the truck-rattling sensibilities of prime southern rap, mixed with the experimentation of DJ Screw’s signature sludgy chopped-n-screwed sound.

Notching tens of millions of streams on hits such as “Hardest Ese Ever,” “Cowboy Killer” and “Hit List” solidified him as one of the most exciting southern rappers on the come up. With his latest album, Texas Technician, That Mexican OT delivers on the fun and raucous sound that made him, while also showing off a meticulous desire to expand his range.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado