Girl Talk, Michael Christmas & Chris Crack Announces New EP Don’t Come To My House Sharing Your Location For August 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Vending Machine Charcuterie Board”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2026 - 9:16 PM

Trailblazing mashup producer Girl Talk (aka Gregg Gillis) and underground rap eccentrics Michael Christmas and Chris Crack announce Don’t Come To My House Sharing Your Location, which is their new collaborative EP, will be out August on 14 through C&G Records/Illegal Art, the album was largely recorded in Gillis’ hometown of Pittsburgh, where all three artists worked together in person, with additional sessions taking place in Boston and Chicago.

The lead single, “Vending Machine Charcuterie Board,” is filled with the sort of swagger and wiseass charm that defines the project. Girl Talk flips a bittersweet soul sample into a hard-hitting backdrop, pairing it with cracking drums and modern flourishes. Chris Crack opens the track gliding effortlessly over the rapid-fire percussion. The beat shifts when Michael Christmas enters as Girl Talk chops and reconfigures the sample around a heavier break complimenting his cadence. By the outro, the trio shifts gears again by reducing the song to its sample and a stripped-back vocal refrain.

Over the last decade, Girl Talk has pursued his creative vision on his own terms, expertly pairing rappers and singers with his own meticulously considered production rooted in the sample-heavy approach of his classic 2000s mash-up albums. Don’t Come To My House Sharing Your Location is the first Girl Talk project since 2022’s Full Court Press, a collaborative album with Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA and Big K.R.I.T.

Don’t Come To My House Sharing Your Location Track List

1. Wouldn’t Go To Chili’s With Michael B. Jordan

2. Vending Machine Charcuterie Board

3. Dr. Umar Radio Station On GTA6

4. My Phone Don’t Work On Payday

5. Garfield Hated Mondays But Didn’t Have A Job

6. Bury Me With The Apollo Twin