Chief Keef Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2026 - 5:06 PM

Rapper Chief Keef is preparing to hit the road by announcing Chief Keef Live 2026, which is a nationwide tour launching this fall. The 19-date tour kicks off on September 12, with a hometown show in Chicago before passing through major markets like New York, Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles, before ending in Las Vegas on October 29. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

The upcoming tour is Chief Keef’s first national tour since 2024, supporting his massively acclaimed album, Almighty So 2, occurring just weeks after the icon’s 31st birthday. Sosa has kept busy by performing at festivals, including Rolling Loud and Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash earlier this year and Dreamville Fest in 2025.Featuring music from Chief Keef’s 2026 mixtape, Skeletor, highlights from his 15-year career and plenty of surprise guests, This will be one of the hottest tours of the year.

Chief Keef Live 2026 Tour Dates

9-12 – Chicago, IL – Northerly Island

9-13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

9-14 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

9-15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9-18 – Austin, TX – Riviere

9-19 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

9-20 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

9-21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

10-2 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

10-4 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

10-5 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

10-6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

10-9 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

10-12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10-17 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

10-23 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway

10-26 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10-27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10-28 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas