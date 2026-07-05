Home News Hannah Ilko July 5th, 2026 - 2:38 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

At Trumps Great America State Fair eleven attendees were hospitalized for heat exhaustion making the event be paused. Consequence.net reports that in DC on Friday the temperature rows to 102 degrees and outdoor conditions felt closer to 110-115 degrees. NBC News states that seven of the attendees got advanced life support while four attendees got basic life support at the hospital.

The excessive heat also resulted in the DC Fire and EMS treating thirty-three more people due to patient’s impacted by heat illness and injury. This resulted in the organizers of the fair to suspend the event many hours in the afternoon. Overall allowing the organizers to learn from this experience and plan the event on a day where the weather conditions are more accommodation for future attendees of the fair. This will allow attendees to be more comfortable at the fair and will cause less commotion in the crowd for the authorities to take care of.

The event was moved to July 4th, but it had similar forecast to Friday with an expected high of “101 degrees and a heat index between 110 and 115 degrees”(Consequence.net). With the weather conditions it is unclear if the same situation will happen a second time to the attendees of the fair, but the organizers will know the extent to which guests will be impacted and act accordingly to create a more production experience.

Donald Trump headlined the event and promised to deliver “a very long speech just to show that I can do anything” he said (Consequence.net).