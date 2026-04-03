Donald Trump Encourages His Supporters to Boycott Bruce Springsteen’s Shows

Home News Akeem Ivory April 3rd, 2026 - 7:14 PM

The ongoing feud between Bruce Springsteen and President Donald Trump continues, as Trump calls for MAGA supporter to Boycott Bruce Springsteen Concerts. Ahead of the latest leg of his “Land of Hope and Dreams Tour,” Bruce Springsteen took the stage in uplifting defiance over the current state of the country, his series of searing speeches eviscerating the president and his administration.

Before the opening number, he stepped out in near complete darkness to address the crowd, setting the tone for the evening to come:

“Good evening Minnesota! Welcome Minneapolis, St. Paul — welcome to the ‘Land of Hopes and Dreams American Tour.’ I want to begin tonight with a prayer for our men and women in service overseas. We pray for their safe return… We are here in celebration and defense of our American ideals, our democracy, our Constitution, and our sacred American promise. The America I love, the America I’ve written about for 50 years, that’s been a beacon of hope, of liberty around the world is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration. Tonight we ask all of you to join with us in choosing hope over fear democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, resistance over complacency, unity over division, and peace over war.”

Two days later, Trump fired back in response, “Bad and very boring singer Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried-up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a president who won a landslide election, including the popular vote, all seven swing states, and 86 percent of the counties across America.”

https://x.com/consequence/status/2039696507268456479?s=20