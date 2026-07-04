New Trailer For Steven Knight’s Upcoming Oasis Documentary ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ Released

Home News Steven Taylor July 4th, 2026 - 2:02 PM

A teaser trailer for “Don’t Look Back In Anger” released today. The documentary film, from director and producer Steven Knight, follows the legendary British act Oasis during their Live ’25 tour, which began exactly one year ago today on July 4th, 2025. The short teaser for the documentary, set for release on Disney+, can be found on YouTube.

The trailer begins with footage of roaring crowds of adoring fans at the band’s various shows before cutting to backstage footage of the band. Dialogue and footage emphasizes the rift between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher which originally split the band, with a drum beat building up intensity and energy around the uncertainty of the highly anticipated tour. The film is headed by Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, set to release in select theaters in September before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu later in the year. It is set to capture the emotions and energy behind the triumphant reunion, featuring rehearsals, backstage footage and the first join interviews with the Gallagher brothers in over 20 years.

“The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation,” said Knight in a release. “‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”