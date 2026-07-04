Beyonce Surprises Fans With New Song “Morning Dew (Donk)” and Announces 20th Anniversary Reissue of B’Day For September 2026 Release

Home News Aryn Honaker July 4th, 2026 - 3:11 PM

The iconic Beyoncé released her first song in two years today, surprising fans in more ways than one. Besides being a new release after a while, the song “Morning Dew (Donk)” is a new version of a previously leaked track titled “DONK,” which was recorded in 2013 but never officially released until now.

“Morning Dew (Donk)” was written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams and Darius Dixon, and produced by Beyonce and Williams, as reported by Consequence. It’s a smooth, sensual R&B track characteristic of an older Beyoncé sound. Alongside the song, a lyric video was posted to her YouTube channel. The video features old footage, directed by photographer Cliff Watts. Watts has worked with the star before for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover on her 25th birthday.

In other news, Beyoncé also announced a 20th anniversary reissue of her 2006 sophomore album, B’DAY, which will feature “Morning Dew (Donk)” and is slated for release on July 4th. The reissue will also come out on the icon’s 45th birthday.