Man Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison After Allegedly Stealing Unreleased Beyonce Songs

Home News Aryn Honaker May 12th, 2026 - 6:23 PM

A 40-year-old man accused of stealing unreleased music from Beyoncé in 2025 was recently sentenced. Kelvin Evans took a last-minute plea deal two days before his jury trial in Fulton County Superior Court, changing his plea to guilty on charges of criminal trespass and entering an automobile. As a result, Evans has been sentenced to five years, with two years to be served in prison and the remainder to be served on probation, as reported by Pitchfork.

Prosecutors in an earlier hearing showed surveillance footage that they allege shows Evans pulling into the parking lot of a building in Atlanta and parking next to a Jeep. The alleged incident occurred shortly after Beyoncé’s Atlanta show for her Cowboy Carter tour (on July 8 of 2025), and the Jeep was reportedly being used by her choreographer and one of her dancers. In the footage, Evans allegedly stole two suitcases and multiple hard drives before separate surveillance footage showed him allegedly taking them to an apartment building connected to his sister.

The drives are believed to have contained unreleased music from the pop star along with show setlists and concert video footage. None of the stolen items have been recovered.