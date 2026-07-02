Metallica Donates $100k In Support Of Venezuela Following 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2026 - 3:27 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation has made a $100,000 donation to Venezuela earthquake relief efforts. The metal band’s foundation granted the $100,000 through its longtime partner Direct Relief, which is “coordinating with agencies at the regional and local levels” to mobilize “emergency medical aid and supporting search-and-rescue operations,” according to a news post on Metallica’s official website.

Sadly, more than 2,000 people have been confirmed dead as a result of a pair of earthquakes that hit Venezuela on June 24, with more than 60,000 still reported missing. Among the deceased were all four members of the rising Venezuelan nu-metal band Van Der Dijs. In addition to providing millions of dollars in grants for workforce education throughout the years, the All Within My Hands Foundation has a long history of aiding relief efforts following natural disasters, including wildfires in Los Angeles and Hawaii, hurricanes in the Gulf Coast and eastern United States and other places that have been it by other disasters,

Fellow rock band Rush are also helping out with relief efforts in Venezuela by partnering with Fantoons to sell a limited-edition T-shirt with all proceeds going to Hogar Bambi, which is a charity devoted to the orphaned and abandoned children in Venezuela.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz