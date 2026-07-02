Jorja Smith Announces New Album For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Alive” Featuring WizKid

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2026 - 2:21 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, English artist Jorja Smith has announced the new album, What Are the Odds, will be out August 21, through FAMM. She made it with regular collaborator/producer P2J and the album features contributions from afrobeats star Wizkid and grime rapper Devlin (for a remake of his single “London City,” now titled “This City”).

“This album came together really naturally,” Jorja told Billboard. “There was never a big plan; it was just me making music that felt right in the moment. Working with P2J, we started experimenting with different sounds, pulling from U.K. garage, grime and house (funky house, Afro house) and it all grew from there. The music feels uplifting, but the lyrics can be a bit sad at times. They’re about growing up, love, loss, friendships and figuring things out as I go. I trusted my instincts with this one, and I think you can hear that throughout the record.”

Also, the artist has shared the new single, “Alive”, which is amazing by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a catchy and funky vibe that compliments the calm musical style, while the artist uses beautiful harmonies before WizKid can be hear rapping out the beautiful lyrics. As for the music video, each scene gives viewers a chance to see both artists performing the ditty inside a beautiful and romantic world.

What are the Odds Track List

1. For Life

2. What Are The Odds

3. What’s Done Is Done

4. This City (feat. Devlin)

5. Pretend

6. The Way It Was

7. I Lied, You Lied

8. Dancing

9. Alive (feat. Wizkid)

10. Young Heart

11. Make It Your Home

12. When It Gets Like That