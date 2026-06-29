Pallbearer Announce Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates With Slowhole & Ordh

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2026 - 1:44 PM

Following this year’s extensive series of tour dates and festival appearances celebrating their landmark progressive doom album, Foundations of Burden, Pallbearer are bringing their North American campaign to its culmination with a fresh set of dates performing the record in its entirety. This new and lengthy run includes shows in Texas, California, Pacific Northwest, the midwest and other places. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale July 1, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

“We can’t overstate how great it’s been to revisit this record and share the experience of it with so many people over the past year. It’s always been a hugely impactful record for us, and letting it live and breathe over the course of the year has been such a joyful opportunity. We plan for these shows to be the final North American tour dates for the album so if you’ve been hoping for an chance to dwell within Foundations’ sonics, don’t miss out! We are also completely thrilled to have two captivating and masterful bands in Slowhole and Ordh along for these dates!”said Pallbearer.

Foundations of Burden Tour Dates

8/20 – Shreveport, LA — Bear’s *

8/21 – Houston, TX — Black Magic Social Club *

8/22 – McAllen, TX — The Gremlin *

8/23 – Austin, TX — Brushy Street Commons *

8/25 – Dallas, TX — AM/FM *

8/27 – Arenas Valley, NM — Whiskey Creek Zócalo *

8/28 – Tucson, AZ — Soundquest Festival

9/1 – San Diego, CA — The Casbah ^

9/2 – Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room ^

9/3 – Los Angeles, CA — Echoplex ^

9/5 – San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall ^

9/6 – San Jose, CA — The Ritz ^

9/8 – Eugene, OR — John Henry’s ^

9/9 – Portland, OR — Polaris ^

9/11 – Bellingham, WA — The Shakedown ^

9/12 – Vancouver, BC — The American ^

9/13 – Seattle, WA — Substation ^

9/14 – Spokane, WA — Brightside ^

9/15 – Boise, ID — Shrine Social Club ^

9/16 – Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge ^

9/18 – Denver, CO — Marquis ^

9/19 – Omaha, NE — Slowdown ^

9/21 – St. Paul, MN — Turf Club ^

9/22 – Chicago, IL — Empty Bottle ^

9/23 – Muskegon, MI — Rake Beer Project ^

9/24 – Cincinnati, OH — Woodward Theater ^

9/25 – Lexington, KY — The Burl ^

* with Slowhole

^ with Ordh

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna