Luke Bryan Releases New Song “Made It A Memory” and Announces New Album Signs For September 2026

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz
Luke Bryan released a new song on June 25th called “Made It A Memory” for his ninth studio album ‘Signs’ coming out on September 18th.
“Made It A Memory” is the fourth track released ahead of the album with “Word On The Street,” radio single “Country And She Knows It,” and “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.”
Fans have embraced “Made It A Memory” and have noted that the songs released before ‘Signs’ capture the elements of a laid-back and reflective project from one of country music’s best entertainers.
Written by Matt Alderman, Jamie Paulin, and Shane Profitt, “Made It A Memory,” is available on all digital platforms HERE.
‘Signs’ includes twelve tracks:
Finders Keepers (feat. Luke Combs)
Country And She Knows It
Word On The Street
Track 4 (title to be confirmed)
Fish Hunt Golf Drink
Made It a Memory
Track 7 (title to be confirmed)
Track 8 (title to be confirmed)
Track 9 (title to be confirmed)
Track 10 (title to be confirmed)
Track 11 (title to be confirmed)
Track 12 (title to be confirmed)
‘Signs’ can be Pre-Ordered HERE
In the meantime, Bryan continues his “Word On The Street Tour”
Tour dates include:
6/25 Allentown, PA PPL Center
6/26 Buffalo, NY Taste of Country+
6/27 Nashville, TN Alan Jackson Last Call at Nissan Stadium+
7/9 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater
7/10 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena
7/11 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/12 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/23 Southaven, MS Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
7/24 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
7/25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
7/30 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument
7/31 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
8/1 Missoula, MT Washington-Grizzly Stadium
8/6 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/7 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
8/8 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
8/14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/15 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Amphitheater
8/16 San Diego, CA PETCO Park *Double Down Tour
8/20 Washington, DC Nationals Park *Double Down Tour
8/22 Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater
8/26 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
8/27 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
8/29 Saratoga Springs, NY Albany Med Health System at SPAC
9/10 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/12 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
9/17 Latrobe, PA 1846 Farms FARM TOUR
9/18 Millersport, OH Miller Family Farm FARM TOUR
9/19 Brookston, IN Prairie View Farms FARM TOUR
9/20 Allegan, MI John Schaendorft Dairy FARM TOUR
9/24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
9/6 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
12/11 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
Tickets for the tour can be purchased HERE