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Luke Bryan Releases New Song “Made It A Memory” and Announces New Album Signs For September 2026

June 28th, 2026 - 7:16 PM

Luke Bryan Releases New Song “Made It A Memory” and Announces New Album Signs For September 2026

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Luke Bryan released a new song on June 25th called “Made It A Memory” for his ninth studio album ‘Signs’ coming out on September 18th.

“Made It A Memory” is the fourth track released ahead of the album with “Word On The Street,” radio single “Country And She Knows It,” and “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.”

Fans have embraced “Made It A Memory” and have noted that the songs released before ‘Signs’ capture the elements of a laid-back and reflective project from one of country music’s best entertainers.

Written by Matt Alderman, Jamie Paulin, and Shane Profitt, “Made It A Memory,” is available on all digital platforms HERE.

‘Signs’ includes twelve tracks:

Finders Keepers (feat. Luke Combs)

Country And She Knows It

Word On The Street

Track 4 (title to be confirmed)

Fish Hunt Golf Drink

Made It a Memory

Track 7 (title to be confirmed)

Track 8 (title to be confirmed)

Track 9 (title to be confirmed)

Track 10 (title to be confirmed)

Track 11 (title to be confirmed)

Track 12 (title to be confirmed)

‘Signs’ can be Pre-Ordered HERE

In the meantime, Bryan continues his “Word On The Street Tour”

Tour dates include:

6/25                Allentown, PA                PPL Center
6/26                Buffalo, NY                    Taste of Country+
6/27                Nashville, TN                 Alan Jackson Last Call at Nissan Stadium+
7/9                  Kansas City, MO            Morton Amphitheater
7/10                Moline, IL                       Vibrant Arena
7/11                Clarkston, MI                  Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/12                Clarkston, MI                  Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/23                Southaven, MS               Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
7/24                Brandon, MS                   Brandon Amphitheater
7/25                Orange Beach, AL          The Wharf Amphitheater
7/30                Rapid City, SD                Summit Arena at The Monument
7/31                Billings, MT                     First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
8/1                 Missoula, MT                 Washington-Grizzly Stadium
8/6                  Bend, OR                       Hayden Homes Amphitheater
8/7                  Airway Heights, WA        BECU Live at Northern Quest
8/8                  Auburn, WA                    White River Amphitheatre
8/14                Mountain View, CA         Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/15                Long Beach, CA             Long Beach Amphitheater
8/16             San Diego, CA                 PETCO Park *Double Down Tour
8/20             Washington, DC              Nationals Park *Double Down Tour
8/22              Charlotte, NC                  Truliant Amphitheater
8/26              Canandaigua, NY            Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
8/27              Ottawa, ON                      Canadian Tire Centre
8/29              Saratoga Springs, NY      Albany Med Health System at SPAC
9/10              Tampa, FL                        MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/12              West Palm Beach, FL      iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
9/17              Latrobe, PA                      1846 Farms FARM TOUR
9/18              Millersport, OH                 Miller Family Farm FARM TOUR
9/19              Brookston, IN                   Prairie View Farms FARM TOUR
9/20              Allegan, MI                      John Schaendorft Dairy FARM TOUR
9/24              Nashville, TN                   Bridgestone Arena
9/6              East Troy, WI                   Alpine Valley Music Theatre
12/11           Las Vegas, NV                Allegiant Stadium

Tickets for the tour can be purchased HERE

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