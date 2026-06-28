Luke Bryan Releases New Song “Made It A Memory” and Announces New Album Signs For September 2026

Home News Hannah Ilko June 28th, 2026 - 7:16 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Luke Bryan released a new song on June 25th called “Made It A Memory” for his ninth studio album ‘Signs’ coming out on September 18th.

“Made It A Memory” is the fourth track released ahead of the album with “Word On The Street,” radio single “Country And She Knows It,” and “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.”

Fans have embraced “Made It A Memory” and have noted that the songs released before ‘Signs’ capture the elements of a laid-back and reflective project from one of country music’s best entertainers.

Written by Matt Alderman, Jamie Paulin, and Shane Profitt, “Made It A Memory,” is available on all digital platforms HERE.

‘Signs’ includes twelve tracks:

Finders Keepers (feat. Luke Combs)

Country And She Knows It

Word On The Street

Track 4 (title to be confirmed)

Fish Hunt Golf Drink

Made It a Memory

Track 7 (title to be confirmed)

Track 8 (title to be confirmed)

Track 9 (title to be confirmed)

Track 10 (title to be confirmed)

Track 11 (title to be confirmed)

Track 12 (title to be confirmed)

‘Signs’ can be Pre-Ordered HERE

In the meantime, Bryan continues his “Word On The Street Tour”

Tour dates include:

6/25 Allentown, PA PPL Center

6/26 Buffalo, NY Taste of Country+

6/27 Nashville, TN Alan Jackson Last Call at Nissan Stadium+

7/9 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater

7/10 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

7/11 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/23 Southaven, MS Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

7/24 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

7/25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

7/30 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument

7/31 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

8/1 Missoula, MT Washington-Grizzly Stadium

8/6 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/7 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/8 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

8/14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/15 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Amphitheater

8/16 San Diego, CA PETCO Park *Double Down Tour

8/20 Washington, DC Nationals Park *Double Down Tour

8/22 Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater

8/26 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

8/27 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

8/29 Saratoga Springs, NY Albany Med Health System at SPAC

9/10 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/12 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/17 Latrobe, PA 1846 Farms FARM TOUR

9/18 Millersport, OH Miller Family Farm FARM TOUR

9/19 Brookston, IN Prairie View Farms FARM TOUR

9/20 Allegan, MI John Schaendorft Dairy FARM TOUR

9/24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

9/6 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

12/11 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium