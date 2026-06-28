Ann Wilson and Tripsitter Announce New album “Consecrated Ground.”

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 28th, 2026 - 12:02 PM

Rock icon and Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson and acclaimed psych-rock outfit Tripsitter have announced their new album, Consecrated Ground, arriving August 14. Alongside the announcement, the group has released the album’s lead single, “I Will Not Be Coming Back,” available now on all streaming platforms. Consecrated Ground has been described as a fearless collection of songs that blends heavy rock, psychedelia, blues, and raw emotional storytelling. The album finds Wilson continuing to push her artistry into bold new territory, showcasing the unmistakable voice that helped define generations of rock music. Wilson is partnered with longtime collaborators Tripsitter, whose expansive musicianship provides the perfect backdrop for her latest sonic evolution.

The album’s first single, “I Will Not Be Coming Back,” serves as a powerful introduction to the world of Consecrated Ground. Driven by Wilson’s commanding vocals and Tripsitter’s dynamic instrumentation, the track captures themes of liberation, transformation, and unwavering self-determination. It is a bold statement from an artist who has never stopped evolving.

With Consecrated Ground, Wilson once again demonstrates why she remains one of music’s most compelling creative forces. More than five decades into her career, she continues to embrace new collaborators, new sounds, and new challenges, proving that artistic reinvention remains central to everything she does.

Track List:

I Will Not Be Coming Back Bone Pain Me And Comanche Hard Fought Ruby Rosé (Lady Of The Night) Hot Foot Dissonance Renaissance Kids Reverse Chaos

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez