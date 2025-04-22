Heart Announces Additional Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot April 22nd, 2025 - 7:54 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Legendary rock band Heart has announced a new leg of their Royal Flush Tour 2025, adding a string of August dates across North America. The freshly announced stops include major cities like San Francisco, San Diego, Loveland, Moline and Akron, with more dates yet to be revealed. Public on-sale begins Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time via heart-music.com.

The new leg kicks off August 8 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, WA and wraps August 30 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY. Highlights from the run include a performance at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and several shows featuring special guest Todd Rundgren.

Heart—led by founding sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson—continues to electrify audiences with their powerhouse performances and timeless catalog, including hits like “Barracuda,” “Magic Man,” and “Crazy on You.” The Royal Flush Tour celebrates their decades-spanning career, which has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and earned them a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In a statement, Wilson reflected on the band’s current creative drive: “The music we are making at this moment has timeless teeth, muscle, bone and hair, also poetry, soul and emotion. I’m very proud to be a part of it all and I will give all of myself to it as long as we both shall live. It’s magic!”

Nancy Wilson added, “The show continues expanding with elements ranging from kick ass rock to acoustic campfire jams. We love celebrating and sharing the electric energy of a 100% live on the spot real rock show.”

The tour will also include a mix of “An Evening With Heart” performances and special guest appearances, depending on the location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@heartofficial)

Heart – Royal Flush Tour 2025 (New Dates):

08/08 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

08/10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

08/12 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Arena

08/13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

08/15 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

08/16 – Prescott Valley, AZ – Findlay Toyota Center

08/18 – Loveland, CO – Blue Arena

08/19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08/23 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

08/24 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

08/26 – Akron, OH – E.J. Thomas Hall, University of Akron

08/29 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

08/30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Photo credit: Conny Chavez