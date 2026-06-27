Marshmello & Kelsea Ballerini Collaborate On Anthemic New Single “Another Drink”

Home News Steven Taylor June 27th, 2026 - 2:55 PM

DJ and producer Marshmello has teamed up with singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini to release a new single titled “Another Drink.” Described as a track to kick off the summer, the song marks the first collaboration between the two. A visualizer for the new song can be found on both artists’ YouTube channels.

The track’s video stars the two partying in a bar, set to the anthemic and upbeat track meant to emphasize the energy of a fun and joyful night out. While starting with a more standard country sound, a beat quickly follows and brings with it Marshmello’s signature style. The song builds to its main hook with the chorus, where the electronic side of the song comes on full display. “I loved the challenge of bringing my own approach to country production on this track, and I’m grateful to Kelsea for trusting my vision,” Marshmello shared in a release. “She’s an incredible artist and person, and we’re both proud of this song and excited for everyone to hear it.”

“I’ve been a friend and fan of Marshmello’s for years,” Ballerini added, “and we’ve always wanted to find the right thing to work on together. This song came to life at the perfect time for us to combine our worlds for a fun, summertime jam. I hope it makes everyone cheers and dance.”