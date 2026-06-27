Lorde Releases 49 Demos From Virgin to Celebrate the Album’s First Birthday

Home News Aryn Honaker June 27th, 2026 - 5:24 PM

With the one-year anniversary of Lorde’s fourth studio album, Virgin, the New Zealand singer-songwriter shared 49 demos from the album alongside a newsletter about the making of the project, including notes and photos. She shared the letter yesterday (June 26th) and the demos in it date back to 2022; they’re available to listen to on untitled.stream, according to NME.

On her choice to share the demos, she wrote in her letter, “Last year we played around with making an album worth of these skeleton versions, cool composites of a few different versions. But on Sunday night, I N true X-rays of Virgin would be realer, funnier, more revealing of crookedness and slant.”

Lorde also opened up about the struggles behind the project. During Virgin’s making, the star was grappling with a breakup, an eating disorder and a Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) diagnosis, and she describes the process of making it as a “total gift.” She shared how she came to be diagnosed with PMDD and how she’d been working on recovering from her eating disorder during the recording of Virgin.

“I had the sense that I was setting myself free, building a holy site,” Lorde wrote. “I concentrated on singing to myself the way I needed to be sung to.”

In other Lorde news, she’ll be a headliner for the upcoming Austin City Limits festival in October, alongside artists like Charli XCX, Twenty One Pilots and Skrillex.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt