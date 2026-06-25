Shadow Of The City 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Bleachers, Real Estate, Toadies & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2026 - 6:31 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com. Jack Antonoff has announced his eighth annual Shadow of the City festival, which will happen at Asbury Park, NJ’s Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 28. As usual, his band Bleachers are headlining and the rest of the lineup is Real Estate, Toadies, Grace Ives and Bike Routs. For tickets and more information, click here. Last year, the people who attended the festival saw Cassandra Coldman, Ben Kweller, Dora Jar, Mike Birbiglia, Joyce Manor and Bleachers perform live.

According to newnoisemagazine.com, while a majority of the lineup was rooted in a similar musical genre, the author appreciated the addition of local New Jersey-based comedian Mike Birbiglia to the day and the writer said: “I think more shows and festivals should have a comedy act; it was an entertaining break from the action-packed musical sets.” Last year say the Bleachers and their fans have an undeniable bond that unites them and surely, this year’s festival will impact people’s lives as well. Also, the reporter did state that “While I’ve attended countless numbers of shows at this point in my lifetime, this one felt remarkably heartfelt and intimate for an event so large. ”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock