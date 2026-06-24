Evil Island Releases New Single “Melted Heart” Featuring Alexis Krauss

Home News Skylar Jameson June 24th, 2026 - 4:10 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

Evil Island has shared a new song from their upcoming debut album, Terraform The Afterlife, which will be released on August 14th via Blowed Out Records. The song is called “Melted Heart” and features Alexis Krauss of the band Sleigh Bells. Production on the song comes from Ross Robinson, who worked with the band on the album they’re gearing up to release very soon. “Melted Heart” also came with a music video, which was directed by Jonah Ray.

According to Evil Island’s press release for “Melted Heart”, thematically, “Melted Heart” focuses on “a culture consumed by spectacle, self-destruction, and the relentless pursuit of attention.” As far as the music video, it’s very aesthetically inspired and uses speed and velocity to its advantage. The music video and the song itself both feel purposely chaotic to match the themes in the lyrics.

When talking about “Melted Heart”, Evil Island vocalist, Johnny Whitney, shares, “Melted Heart takes place in a world where live-streamed humiliation rituals and public meltdowns have replaced talent, character, and achievement as the dominant social currency. A world where ‘picking fights with parked cars’ is a viable career path and people high-five their hearts like gongs hoping somebody is still watching. Its main characters are ‘supermodels with shit smeared in their teeth crucifying themselves on your lawn’ and people ‘sobbing in public with chainsaws in their hands screaming give me an acid attack’ because in this world, attention isn’t earned, it’s extracted. The Octopus Queen from The Blood Brothers’ March on Electric Children found her way back into the lyrics because I wanted to see if she still worked as a metaphor for the rot at the center of our culture. As it turns out, the culture is still rotten, and the Octopus Queen is still laying eggs behind our eyeballs.”

Krauss also issued a statement about working with Evil Island on the song, where she ended up suggesting a tour with the band. She states, “Had a blast working with Evil Island on Melted Heart. I’ve been a huge fan of Johnny’s voice, and it was pretty surreal to get to scream and shout with him. It’s really inspiring to see all these guys giving the most to this band and generating so many great ideas. Maybe we can go on tour one day?!?”