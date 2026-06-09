Evil Island Featuring Blood Brothers Members Announce New Album Terraform The Afterlife For August 2026 Release Including Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto, Sleigh Bells’ Alexis Krauss & More

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 9th, 2026 - 7:07 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

Following the recent Blood Brothers reunion tour, Evil Island has quickly emerged as a post-hardcore band. The band released its debut single, “Tiger Baby,” in April and is now preparing to unveil its first album, Terraform The Afterlife, later this summer. Evil Island members include frontman Johnny Whitney, guitarist Cody Votolato and drummer Mark Gajadhar, and bassist Autry Fulbright.

Whitney says, “Evil Island was born out of the firestorm of creative energy that Cody, Mark and I felt when the Blood Brothers reunion tour ended in 2024. My brain was on fire, I was gripped with a kind of mania. I had so many ideas rattling around in my skull that if I didn’t make something new with my friends, the psychic damage probably would’ve manifested as some exotic form of cancer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evil Island (@evil.island.band)

The record reunites the group with producer Ross Robinson, who famously worked on the Blood Brothers’ landmark 2003 album …Burn, Piano Island, Burn. Since completing the album, Evil Island has also expanded its lineup with former Glassjaw guitarist Todd Weinstock.

Whitney, former Blood Brothers frontman who now leads Evil Island said, “…we wrote eleven songs, brought Ross Robinson into the fold, then Autry joined the band, and suddenly everything locked into place. With Terraform The Afterlife, we let Ross completely off the leash. What was supposed to be a two-week recording session turned into a five-month descent into something far bigger than we imagined. We built a musical world that’s dazzling, violent, joyful, ugly, melodic, brutal and somehow still coherent. We put every drop of ourselves into this record. Terraform the Afterlife is the most creatively gratifying thing I’ve ever been part of, these songs will be fucked into my skull forever…”

Terraform The Afterlife boasts an impressive list of guest contributors. Blood Brothers vocalist Jordan Blilie and John Whitney appear the tracks, alongside Sleigh Bells singer Alexis Krauss, XCOMM’s Michael Gatto, and former Fugazi co-leader Guy Picciotto, who provides backing vocals on the song “T-Hexx.”

While Picciotto has produced and contributed to numerous records over the years, including the Blood Brothers’ 2006 album Young Machetes, this marks his first recorded vocal performance since Fugazi’s 2001 album The Argument.

Evil Island’s singles “Tiger Baby” and the newly released “Animal” are distinct from the Blood Brothers. “Animal” also features backing vocals from Filth Is Eternal’s Lis DiAngelo.

“Animal” felt enormous almost immediately. It’s the only song we’ve ever written that sounds authentically like us while also sounding like it could be blasted through the PA at a football stadium.” Whitney said about the single.

The Blood Brothers reunited in 2014 and in 2024 they held a United States tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary of their 2004 studio album Crimes. With a highly anticipated debut and an impressive roster of contributors, Evil Island is already proving to be much more than a reunion tour aftershock.

The album will be released August 14, 2026.

Terraform The Arterlife Tracklist:

1. Melted Heart (feat. Alexis Krauss)

2. Termantrixx (feat. Michael Gatto)

3. Animal

4. Tiger Baby

5. T-Hexx (feat. Guy Picciotto)

6. Evil Island Death Cult National Anthem

7. Grow Spikes

8. I Bought A Spell (feat. Jordan Blilie)

9. No Good

10. Moonlight Doomlight

11. Blinding Rage

12. King Death

13. Suicide By Cop