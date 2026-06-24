Cult Of Luna Announce New Album In The Shadow Of Your Shadow For November 2026 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Juliet Paiz June 24th, 2026 - 11:45 PM

Swedish post-metal pioneers Cult of Luna have announced their tenth studio album, In the Shadow of Your Shadow, due out November 6 via RED CRK. Alongside the announcement, the band has shared the album’s towering title track and an accompanying video, offering the first look at what they describe as one of the darkest and most emotionally devastating releases of their 25-year career.

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Spanning 71 minutes, In the Shadow of Your Shadow continues Cult of Luna’s commitment to artistic evolution. Co-produced with Daniel Berglund and mixed by Magnus Lindberg, the album features guest appearances from Joe Duplantier and David Eugene Edwards. The newly released title track serves as the album’s lead single and centers on the idea of buried trauma resurfacing after years of silence. According to frontman and guitarist Johannes Persson, the song is written from the perspective of “the traitor within” a destructive part of oneself believed to have been defeated but that quietly waits for an opportunity to return.

The track embodies scale and explores themes of grief, personal history, and the lingering effects of painful experiences. Persson explained that recent experiences of loss inspired much of the album’s subject matter, with the title track specifically portraying returning anguish as a parasite that reemerges through old emotional wounds. The song offers a powerful introduction to an album that rejects convention and trend-chasing in favor of emotional weight and artistic ambition. Twenty-five years after emerging from Umeå, Sweden, Cult of Luna continue to push forward.

Tracklist

01 In the Shadow of Your Shadow

02 Sadness Will Reign (feat. Joe Duplantier)

03 Landby

04 Breach

05 The Rift

06 A Way Back

07 One More Day (feat. David Eugene Edwards)

08 From Grey to Black

09 Burial