Cult Of Luna Announce New Album The Shadow Of Your Shadow For November 2026 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Steven Taylor June 12th, 2026 - 3:59 PM

Swedish post-metal group Cult of Luna announced The Shadow of Your Shadow today, which will mark their tenth studio album. Alongside the announcement came the release of the seven-minute-long title track of the album, “In the Shadow of Your Shadow,” as BrooklynVegan reports. The official visualizer can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

Accompanied with visuals coated in black, the track opens with a desolate soundscape filled only with the echoes of a shredding guitar riff and distant drums. The song builds up this heavy instrumentation until guttural vocals kick in around two minutes into the track’s runtime. The track features a steady, creeping aggression through it’s whole runtime, accented by the vocal performance from Johannes Persson. A solo kicks in around four minutes in, giving a slight break from the aggression but maintaining the thick atmosphere of foreboding darkness before the track heads into its explosive final minutes.

The Shadow of Your Shadow is set for a release on November 6th, and will be a follow up to 2022’s The Long Road North. “In The Shadow of Your Shadow” is the first release off the coming, with further releases and the full track list yet to be released.