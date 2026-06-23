Buddy Guy 90th B-Day Celebration Announced Featuring John Mayer, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks & More

Home News Steven Taylor June 23rd, 2026 - 5:07 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

October 1st, 2026 will see New York City’s Radio City Music hall hosting Buddy’s Got the Blues: A 90th Birthday Concert Celebration, to honor the legendary blues musician and singer songwriter Buddy Guy. In addition to the man himself, a star-studded lineup of musicians will be present to celebrate the occasion with a variety of performances, once-in-a-lifetime collaborations and heartfelt tributes to an utterly influential musician. Names like John Mayer, Eric Clapton, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Jon Batiste and more will make up the long list of those planning to bring their own musical touch to this major birthday bash, all coordinated by the event’s Music Director Steve Jordan.

“Can’t wait to celebrate 90 years of living, loving, and playing the Blues with all my friends,” Guy said in a release ahead of the event. “We’ll make it a night not just for me, but for the folks who taught us, the friends we’ve played with, and the ones coming up behind us.” The concert’s October 26th date comes a few months after Guy’s July 30th birthday. The full list of currently announced performers – including the Guy himself – is Eric Clapton, John Mayer, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, Jon Batiste, Aloe Blacc, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Shemekia Copeland, Robert Cray, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Billy F. Gibbons, Ivan Neville, Robert Randolph, Bobby Rush, Isaiah Sharkey, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jimmie Vaughan, Ally Venable, Willie Weeks and Kim Wilson. The event’s music director Steve Jordan is also supported by executive producers Keith Wortman, Garry Buck and Scooter Weintraub. Further artists and special guests are set to be announced later down the line. Tickets will go on-sale for the general public starting Friday, June 26th at 10am ET.