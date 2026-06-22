Soulwax Announce Fall 2026 West Coast Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2026 - 11:43 AM

Following the release of their highly anticipated album, All Systems Are Lying, Soulwax are back to announce a new run of North American tour dates across the West Coast. The tour begins in Los Angeles on September 17, at The Fonda Theatre and then heads to San Diego, Seattle and Portland before concluding in San Francisco for a set at Portola Festival where they are also performing at Despacio. Presale begins on June 24th, at 10 a.m. local time with general on sale on June 26, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Soulwax’ new album, All Systems Are Lying, bends reality with shimmering textures, hulking percussion and voices pushed through the circuitry, which is a fearless fusion of performance and production. As their first studio album in seven years, the record is a visceral, rhythm-driven project built from modular synths, live drums, tape loops and processed vocals. Formed by brothers David and Stephen Dewaele, Soulwax have spent more than two decades quietly building a creative universe, which is a band (Soulwax), DJs (2manydjs), a record label (DEEWEE) and a sound system (Despacio, alongside James Murphy).

Land of the Free Tour Dates

9/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

9/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

9/20 – San Diego, CA – The Sound

9/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9/23 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/26 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival

Photo Credit: Marv Watson