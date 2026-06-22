Shooter Jennings Announces New Waylon Jennings Album Diamonds Featuring Previously Unheard Recordings For November 2026 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2026 - 7:35 PM

Today, Shooter Jennings has announced the release of Diamonds, which is a new album of previously unheard songs by his legendary father, Waylon Jennings. The title track was featured on a special CBS Sunday Morning story on Shooter and Waylon Jennings. Diamonds is the second in a series of albums featuring unknown recordings by Waylon Jennings that his son Shooter Jennings recently unearthed.

Diamonds is heralded by the title track out today. The song features a surprise appearance by the late great Glen Campbell, who joins Gordon Payne, Jerry Bridges, Carter Robertson, Barney Robertson, Rance Wasson, the collective known as the Waylors, in backing Waylon Jennings.“This track eluded me,” says Shooter Jennings. “I kept finding it across three different sessions while I was going through my father‘s work. At first, I was very confused because of the sound of the guitar as to what it was. Suddenly, upon listening to the whole thing, I realized Glen Campbell had stopped by the studio and they recorded this little gem on a late December night in 1978. The remaining members of the Waylors helped put the picture together. It quickly became one of my favorite recordings that my dad ever made and I knew I had to have a whole album centered around it.”