Jake Owen and Shooter Jennings Share New Song “Long Time Lovin’ You” And Announce New Album Dreams To Dream For November 2025 Release

Jake Owen is entering an exciting time in his music career with a new studio album called Dreams to Dream coming out on November 7, 2025. He worked with Shooter Jennings on this project, which takes him into old-school country and focuses on real-life stories. The album was recorded at the famous Sunset Sound Studio 3 in Los Angeles and mixed and mastered in Nashville. It will feature a mix of classic country styles with modern sounds.

Owen has just released his new song, “Long Time Lovin’ You,” while also announcing a new album. The song reflects the warm and simple style of country music he listened to as a child in Vero Beach, Florida. Owen believes these songs connect with listeners by bringing comfort, similar to when he played for his parents back in the day.

Dreams to Dream features important team-ups with Jamey Johnson on “The Jukebox Knows,” and Savannah Conley on “Them Old Love Songs.” The main song of the album is meant to show how Owen has changed as an artist, going from youthful dreams to adult realities. This album celebrates personal growth and life’s challenges, exploring themes like love, heartbreak, and resilience.

Now, Owen writes songs in a more thoughtful way. His music is influenced by his life experiences like being a parent and getting older. He focuses on maturity and being genuine, aiming to connect with listeners who have shared similar life journeys over the years.

Besides releasing his album, Owen is excited about upcoming live shows. He will perform with Darius Rucker in the UK and later team up with Dirty Heads for concerts in Florida. These events, along with his yearly “Flamingo Weekend” fundraiser for The Jake Owen Foundation, show how committed he is to connecting with fans and supporting charity work.

Dreams to Dream is an important achievement for Owen, highlighting his dedication to creating heartfelt country music that connects with fans of all ages. As he begins this new phase, Owen aims to write songs that touch the heart and reflect life’s journey—for both himself and his listeners.

Dream To Dream Tracklist

Dreams to Dream

Them Old Love Songs (feat. Savannah Conley)

Long Time Lovin’ You

Wouldn’t Be Gone

The Jukebox Knows (feat. Jamey Johnson)

Fool Like Me

Chill of December

Middle Age Crazy

The One I Did it To

You’d Think

Wrinkle In The Road

So Long, LA