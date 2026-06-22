DEVO & The B-52’s Announce Fall 2026 ‘Cosmic De-Evolution’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2026 - 5:44 PM

This fall, two of rock’s most visionary and influential acts, The B-52s and DEVO will come together for a co-headlining tour across North America. Celebrating two extraordinary catalogs that have helped shape the sound and style of modern music, this eight-city tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on September 17, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL. The tour will then be making stops in Michigan, Seattle, Vancouver and other places before wrapping up in California at a Halloween performance in Palm Desert on October 31. For tickets and more information, click here.

With generations of fans united by their timeless hits, boundary-pushing creativity and a shared spirit of joyful rebellion, these legendary bands will deliver a one-of-a-kind live experience unlike anything else on the road this year. Prepare to hear fan favorite tracks including “Love Shack” “Roam” and Rock Lobster” from The B-52s and iconic singles “Whip it” and “Beautiful World” and “Girl U Want” from DEVO; these amphitheaters and arenas are in for one hell of a feel-good party.

Cosmic De – Evolution Tour Dates

9/17 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9/19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

9/20 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

9/24 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

9/25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

9/27 – Vancouver BC – Rogers Arena

10/30 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/31 – Palm Desert CA – Acrisure Arena

Photo Credit: Owen Ela