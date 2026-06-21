Man Dies After Falling at Goose’s Madison Square Garden Concert

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 21st, 2026 - 12:58 PM

A 51-year-old man has tragically fallen to his death during a Goose show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, NME reports. The news was confirmed by a NYPD statement to the New York Post, in which they confirmed that the man was found “unconscious and unresponsive” after a fall from an “elevated position” in the venue at approximately 9:51pm on June 20. Emergency services responded to a 911 call and the man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York City, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity has not yet been revealed and the incident remains under investigation.

The Connecticut jam band Goose, made up of Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weeks, Peter Anspach and Cotter Ellis, were headlining the venue and have issued a statement on the matter: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”

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Goose’s set was unaffected by the accident. Their full set was being streamed live on Amazon Music, although Rolling Stone reported witnesses stating that seven rows of the lower section of Madison Square Garden were sectioned off by authorities.