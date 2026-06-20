Bootsy Collins Releases New Song “Soul” as First Artist Signed to Bootzilla Records

Home News Aryn Honaker June 20th, 2026 - 6:29 PM

Singer-songwriter Davie has become the first artist signed to Bootzilla Records and has released “Soul” as his first single under the label. The record label was recently launched by the iconic funk artist Bootsy Collins and is centered on artists that Collins discovers organically, whose music both draws on tradition and appeals to all audiences.

On Davie, Collins said, “As the first signing to Bootzilla Records, Davie is helping lead the front line of what this label is here to bring to the people. He brings real soul, grit, and that feel-good fire that makes folks stop, listen, and believe every word he’s singing. We’re looking forward to rolling this thing out with him, letting his soul, fire, and truth touch the world the way only he can.”

“Soul” encapsulates much of this energy. The origins of the song come from Davie finding a guitar riff during a studio session in Nashville, which he brought to New York, where it was transformed into what we can hear today. The beat is snappy and groovy, while Davie’s vocals float seamlessly over the instrumentation. It acts almost like a love letter to music; Davie’s tone and the lyrics reveal this deep passion with the chorus saying, “The rhythm and the groove and the groove and the rhythm/is deep down in my soul, is deep down in my soul.”

With the track releasing on Juneteenth, it’s also deeply rooted in appreciation for Black culture and music. “Juneteenth is a day to celebrate together freedom for all, and Black music has always been the soundtrack of our cultural expression,” Davie said. “The song draws from a rich history of blues, soul, and funk, which have been the soundtrack to joyful moments and celebrations worldwide. So, I wanted to join the celebration by lending my voice.”

Although Davie is the first artist at Bootzilla Records, he is far from a newcomer to music. He’s gathered more than 15 million streams across multiple platforms, and his 2019 mixtape Girls Raised In The South hit the Top 5 of iTunes’s R&B chart. He’s performed with icons like Lizzo and Selena Gomez and has also appeared at huge music festivals like Lollapalooza.