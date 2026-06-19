Olivia Rodrigo Says She Has “Smelled” Fans In Front Row Wearing Diapers At Her Shows

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has “smelled” hardcore fans who wear diapers to be front row at her show, citing the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square as an example. After being asked the worst place she’d had to relieve herself in a recent appearance on Kiss FMwith hosts Tyler West and Chloe Burrows. Though Rodrigo failed to give a direct answer, she did respond about being a certain concerts and festivals where people have worn diapers.
“That’s been an experience as a performer that I have… smelled,” she explained “Everyone is wearing diapers, they sit there all day. I think about it kind of often.”
Olivia Rodrigo on people wearing diapers to festivals:
“that’s been an experience as a performer that I have smelled.” pic.twitter.com/2yg0fAlvEf
— Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) June 17, 2026
Rodrigo just dropped her latest album ‘You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love’, and is set to embark on a giant world tour in 2027, including a whopping 8 nights at London’s O2. These will be her only UK headline dates so far. Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice will serve as special guests on the tour. Get any remaining UK tickets here, international tickets here and see below for a full list of dates:
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Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Unraveled Tour’ dates are:
SEPTEMBER 2026
25 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
26 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
29 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
30 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
OCTOBER 2026
03 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
04 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
07 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
8 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
11 — Chicago, IL — United Center
12 — Chicago, IL — United Center
15 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
22 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
26 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
NOVEMBER 2026
07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
08 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
12 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
15 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
19 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
20 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
23 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
DECEMBER 2026
01 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
02 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
07 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
08 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
11 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
12 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
15 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
19 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
20 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
JANUARY 2027
12 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
13 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
16 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
17 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
20 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
21 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
24 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
FEBRUARY 2027
11 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
15 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
16 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
19 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
MARCH 2027
19 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena
20 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena
23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
APRIL 2027
01 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle
02 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle
05 — London, UK — The O2
06 — London, UK — The O2
08 — London, UK — The O2
09 — London, UK — The O2
12 — London, UK — The O2
14 — London, UK — The O2
15 — London, UK — The O2
19 — London, UK — The O2
23 — Paris, France — La Defense Arena
27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome
28 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome
MAY 2027
01 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi
02 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi
05 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi
06 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi