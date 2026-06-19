Olivia Rodrigo Says She Has “Smelled” Fans In Front Row Wearing Diapers At Her Shows

Home News Akeem Ivory June 19th, 2026 - 1:08 AM

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has “smelled” hardcore fans who wear diapers to be front row at her show, citing the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square as an example. After being asked the worst place she’d had to relieve herself in a recent appearance on Kiss FMwith hosts Tyler West and Chloe Burrows. Though Rodrigo failed to give a direct answer, she did respond about being a certain concerts and festivals where people have worn diapers.

“That’s been an experience as a performer that I have… smelled,” she explained “Everyone is wearing diapers, they sit there all day. I think about it kind of often.”

Olivia Rodrigo on people wearing diapers to festivals: “that’s been an experience as a performer that I have smelled.” pic.twitter.com/2yg0fAlvEf — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) June 17, 2026

Rodrigo just dropped her latest album ‘You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love’, and is set to embark on a giant world tour in 2027, including a whopping 8 nights at London’s O2. These will be her only UK headline dates so far. Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice will serve as special guests on the tour. Get any remaining UK tickets here, international tickets here and see below for a full list of dates:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Unraveled Tour’ dates are:

SEPTEMBER 2026

25 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

26 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

29 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

30 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

OCTOBER 2026

03 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

04 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

07 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

8 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

11 — Chicago, IL — United Center

12 — Chicago, IL — United Center

15 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

22 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

26 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

NOVEMBER 2026

07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

08 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

12 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

15 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

19 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

20 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

23 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

DECEMBER 2026

01 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

02 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

07 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

08 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

11 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

12 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

15 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

19 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

20 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

JANUARY 2027

12 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

13 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

16 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

17 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

20 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

21 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

24 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome

FEBRUARY 2027

11 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

15 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

16 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

19 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

MARCH 2027

19 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena

20 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena

23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

28 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

APRIL 2027

01 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle

02 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle

05 — London, UK — The O2

06 — London, UK — The O2

08 — London, UK — The O2

09 — London, UK — The O2

12 — London, UK — The O2

14 — London, UK — The O2

15 — London, UK — The O2

19 — London, UK — The O2

23 — Paris, France — La Defense Arena

27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome

28 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome

MAY 2027

01 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi

02 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi

05 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi

06 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi