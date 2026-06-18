Soccer Mommy & Snail Mail Announce Fall 2026 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz June 18th, 2026 - 8:00 PM

According to Consequence, two of indie rock’s most defining voices are hitting the road together this fall as Soccer Mommy and Snail Mail have announced their 2026 co-headlining North American tour. The 19-date “S&M Tour” will unite Sophie Allison and Lindsey Jordan for a run of shows that highlights two artists who have helped shape the sound of contemporary indie rock through deeply personal songwriting and guitar-driven arrangements.

Beginning September 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the tour will travel through cities across the East Coast, South and Midwest before concluding on October 24 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Support on select dates will come from Brennan Wedl and Scarlet Rae.

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The pairing feels natural. Both Soccer Mommy and Snail Mail built dedicated followings by turning vulnerability into a strength, writing songs that balance intimacy with sharp melodies and powerful performances. Bringing their catalogs together on one stage offers fans a chance to experience two distinct but complementary approaches to modern indie music.

The tour announcement follows recent creative milestones for both artists. Snail Mail released her third studio album, Ricochet, earlier this year, further expanding her emotionally raw and dynamic songwriting. Soccer Mommy continues to perform in support of her 2024 album, Evergreen, a record that showcased another step forward in her career. With two of indie’s most respected songwriters sharing the bill, the S&M Tour is set to be one of the most anticipated alternative tours of the fall, celebrating the connection and sincerity that have made both artists standouts in the genre.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Co-headline Tour Dates

9/30 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

10/1 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

10/2 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

10/3 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

10/5 – The Strand – Providence, RI

10/6 – The Egg – Albany, NY

10/7 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

10/9 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

10/10 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN

10/11 – Egyptian Theatre – DeKalb, IL

10/13 – The Momentary – Bentonville, AR

10/14 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

10/16 – Beacham Theater – Orlando, FL

10/18 – The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

10/20 – Joy Theater – New Orleans, LA

10/21 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL

10/22 – The Senate – Columbia, SC