King Falcon Share Hopeful New Single & Video “Nothing Feels Amazing”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 18th, 2026 - 10:40 PM

New York City alternative rock trio King Falcon have returned with their new single and music video, “Nothing Feels Amazing.” The track continues the band’s run of rock songs, blending soaring melodies, vintage guitar tones and the gritty energy that has become a defining part of their sound.

Following the emotional themes introduced in their previous single “Wait,” “Nothing Feels Amazing” explores the difficult process of accepting situations that cannot be changed. Frontman and primary songwriter Michael Rubin explained that the song captures the progression from an immediate emotional reaction into a state of numb acceptance. He noted that the image of melted ice cream, featured in the single artwork, became a fitting symbol for those feelings.

The song’s message is brought to life in its accompanying music video, directed by Niko Stykos and filmed in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood and at Jane’s Carousel. The visual contrasts moments that are typically associated with happiness such as eating ice cream, riding a carousel,and enjoying a sunny day in the park, with the internal feeling of emotional emptiness. The bridge that appears behind Rubin symbolizes the unseen burdens many people carry, while the melting ice cream and increasingly fast-spinning carousel reflect how easily life can pass by.

Stykos described the video as a song for those experiencing difficult moments, including heartbreak, loss or PTSD. Despite its heavy subject matter, “Nothing Feels Amazing” ultimately reflects King Falcon’s ongoing pursuit of hope and the importance of staying present even during life’s lowest points. The release arrives as King Falcon continues their summer tour with additional dates across the United States and Canada, including select performances with Cinema Stereo.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette